TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - One man in Travelers rest is spreading the Christmas cheer the best way he knows how, through decorations.
For 25 years, Junior Powell has decorated a Christmas Village in his home for the community to enjoy. It started out as three little houses but has grown to 112 little houses and buildings, figurines, and a small train.
Powell says it takes about two weeks to setup the display.
He has children but once they left the home, he and his wife scaled back on the Christmas decorations.
"All the kids left, got married," Powell said. "We quit putting up a Christmas tree, so I said we’ll do all this for Christmas.”
Having the display fills the passion and desire to express joy for a season that brings cheer to many.
