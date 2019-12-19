TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A church in Taylors needs help pulling off a Christmas miracle.
Living Branch Ministries runs a food bank and Christmas they give out toys to the families who use it.
But on Wednesday, Living Branch Ministries administrator Dianne Bell said she found out the service they normally use won't deliver their toys this year.
Now they need to find toys for 300 kids.
The staff is organizing a last minute toy for Friday, Dec. 20. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can drop off toys at 4007 Locust Hill Road.
They're looking gifts for kids ages zero to 12 and they need help fast because parents are scheduled to pick up the toys on Saturday.
"All these children come through our food bank and they're already in need," Bell said. "These parents they don't have much money ... For some of these kids, I'm sure they wouldn't have anything. That's very sad."
The church has already received some toy donations, but they say they need a lot more. There's 300 kids they're hoping to give presents to and every year they try to do three to four gifts per child.
If you can't drop off a toy, you can donate money through the church's PayPal account here.
