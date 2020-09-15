TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Taylors First Baptist Church hosted a prayer vigil Tuesday night for teens injured in a car wreck.
The church pastor said in a Facebook Live video Tuesday morning that 16-year-old Grant Harrelson, a church member, was hurt in a car wreck Monday night.
The pastor said Grant was in the hospital with swelling to the brain, among other injuries.
Grant and his family are very active in the church and an important part of the church community, the pastor said.
The church said Grant’s family and friends came together at the church Tuesday night to pray for the teen’s healing and comfort, as well as for the other families involved.
Grant was among three students from Wade Hampton High School injured in the wreck, according to a message sent by the school.
The school said all three students suffered injuries and were being treated at the hospital.
Four people who were killed in a crash on September 11 were also members of Taylors First Baptist, the pastor revealed.
MORE: Bond denied for driver charged with felony DUI in crash near Greer that killed two elderly couples
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.