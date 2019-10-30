Church members post School Prayer Zone signs near Blacksburg schools

BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) When you drive near a school in Blacksburg, you'll see more than just a school zone sign.
“I have seen people come by and sit in the carport out here," Clay Greer said.
He has a school prayer zone sign posted in his yard, which is just feet away from Blacksburg Elementary School.
“I think prayer is really important in our daily lives now," Greer said.“Everybody’s got opinions, but my opinion is I think we should have prayer in schools.”
Prayer isn't allowed in school because of separation of church and state, which doesn't allow government to favor one religion over another. Therefore, Virgil Hampton got an idea.
“Being in education for 30 years like I was, I knew we needed something," Hampton said.
“The school needs prayer - we need prayer for educators, we need prayer for administrators, students.”
He talked to members at his church, Hopewell Baptist, about a project.
“We kind of raised the money through our Sunday School classes and decided let’s try to get them around our schools," he said.
Now, there are six signs located near schools throughout Blacksburg.
“We came out and talked to landowners," Hampton said.
With homeowner's permission, Hampton and other church members posted the signs on private property.
“I feel like there’s a higher power than me that I need to call upon and that’s what I do," Hampton said.
When drivers see the sign, he and others who support them want drivers to think about prayer, especially for those at schools.
“It’s for the whole community as a whole," Hampton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.