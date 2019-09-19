SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – September is childhood cancer awareness month and a special scavenger hunt in Simpsonville Thursday night is helping kids fighting cancer.
The fun happened at Simpsonville United Methodist Church.
The church said proceeds from the scavenger hunt will go to Bi-Lo Charities Children's Cancer Center.
Lemonade for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation was sold. That organization also helps fight childhood cancer.
Participants also earned prizes for costumes and the best scavenger hunt teams.
The church preschool has been doing cancer fundraisers all week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.