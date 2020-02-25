Dylann Roof

Dylann Roof appears at a bond hearing court in North Charleston, S.C., June 19, 2015.

 (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, POOL, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- White supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof staged a hunger strike this month while on federal death row, alleging in letters to The Associated Press that he's been verbally harassed and abused without cause" and "treated disproportionately harsh."

The 25-year-old Roof killed nine black church members in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

He told the AP that staff at a federal prison in Indiana feel justified in their conduct "since I am hated by the general public."

A person familiar with the matter would say only that Roof had been on a hunger strike but is no longer on one.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.