BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - The First Baptist Church of Brevard said Monday they plan to have a special called worship and healing meeting Monday evening after suspicious devices were found and caused the church to be evacuated on Sunday.
"We are taking back the day of worship we lost," the church posted on Facebook. Monday evening's meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Brevard police chief Phil Harris said his officers were "pursuing multiple leads" on Monday after officers discovered multiple small, undetonated devices near the church Sunday and some others near the Transylvania County Community Services building that had detonated.
Officers were called to Johnson Street on Monday, but Harris said he could not confirm if that investigation was directly tied to Sunday's incident. He described it as a "follow up-type investigation."
No one was hurt in Sunday's incidents, and Chief Harris reaffirmed that the city was safe when he held a press conference Monday morning.
