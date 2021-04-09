ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Carolina Cinemark Movie Theater in Asheville says they are hosting an Oscar Movie Week festival to show some of the nominated movies.
Cinemark says that the feature-length Best Picture nominees will play from 19 through April 25 and tickets are $5 for each film.
The Best Short nominees will play from April 23 through April 25 and viewers can purchase a $10 ticket to see all of them.
For the list of nominees, when they will be showing, and ticket purchases, please visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.
According to Cinemark, they are working to make the safety of employees, guests and the community their top priority. They say that theatres have greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitization and safety measures for their moviegoing experiences. They say employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear facemasks while working. These measures are in addition to other safety precautions that Cinemark says they are using to protect employees and guests. For a complete description of their safety measures, please visit The Cinemark Standard.
