Police departments that are requiring officers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are running up against pockets of resistance across the U.S. Police unions and officers are pushing back by filing lawsuits to block the mandates. In Chicago, the city mayor’s is going to court against the leader of police union after he called on officers to ignore an order to report their vaccination status by Friday. Seattle’s police department sent detectives and non-patrol officers to emergency calls this week because of a shortage of patrol officers. Union leaders fear it will become worse because of the vaccine mandates.
