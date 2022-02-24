GCSO Community Relations Council focused on Transparency, Public Trust
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) — A volunteer citizen group aimed at building better relationships between the community and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made its official introduction to the public today.
To form the GCSO’s Community Relations Council, each elected official on the Greenville County Council nominated citizens from their district who were then vetted by the law enforcement agency.
While the group chose to make its debut Thursday, the members have actually spent the past year meeting with Sheriff Hobart Lewis and attending other events to better understand the actions and decisions of law enforcement officers.
Hobart said the group, whose members will serve two-year terms, will further the efforts of his agency to promote transparency and build public trust.
“We’re going to be honest about the things that happen, so, hopefully, giving a civilian a look at those things again, they can be not only an advocate for us but an advocate for their districts.
Steve Crosby, who serves as the council’s chair, said the group will continue to expand its reach throughout the county.
“We want Greenville to be an example for the rest of the country,” Crosby said.
