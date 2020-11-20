GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While COVID-19 has kept Greenville County Council meeting for business remotely, that didn't stop several county residents from descending upon County Square in Greenville on Thursday to rally against a decision the council is considering.
The issue at hand? The possible consolidation of the county sewer system.
The special purpose water districts hosted the rally as the county council held a workshop to talk about consolidating all of them into one unified system that the county would oversee. If this idea comes to fruition, MetroConnects would take over the sewer districts in six special purpose districts: Gantt, Breea, Marietta, Taylors, Parker, and Wade Hampton.
But many in the crowd were not on board with that idea. Commissioners for those water districts, along with some fire districts, wrote a letter in opposition to the county council considering the idea. During today's rally, the commissioners say the decision is being made too quickly and without public input.
There are supporters of the idea, who say this would unify control of the county sewer and ensure funding for repairs is distributed across all areas. During the workshop session, some county council members said many of those special purpose districts have debt and can't afford to improve their sewer infrastructures. One key idea expressed during the meeting by one council member said "preserving the integrity and capacity of our sewer system protects our future, from the standpoint of environmental protection, from the standpoint of protecting public health and the from the standpoint of economic development and growth."
However, the commissioners for the districts say the county council should not have the authority to dissolve them.
“For us to be dissolved, there are state laws that must be followed," said Alan Kay, the chairman for the Parker district. "And at this point County Council hasn’t done that and at this point they’ve just decided on a whim to consolidate us with all the others.”
A public hearing on sewer consolidation is slated for Monday, November 23, at 4 p.m.
