GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- There's good news for fans of live music. Starting today, the city of Greenville is changing the seating policy at the Greenville Heritage Sound Check Concert series.
Now the law in front of the Peace Center Amphitheatre stage will be free general admission seating. It's first-come, first-serve for the weekly Wednesday night show.
Until this week, the city has exclusively sold tickets for pod seating. A $10 ticket reserves a spot for up to four people, but the they have been selling out quickly.
City of Greenville spokesperson Beth Brotheron said people passing by the Wednesday night concerts would want to drop in, but there were never empty pods. She says opening up the front lawn will allow for that.
Tonight's performer is the Greenville Jazz Collective Big Band. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pod seating is sold out.
