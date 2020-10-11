SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seneca city administrator says the police chief is currently on administrative leave, and a captain within the department has been assigned to lead the force in the interim.
On Saturday, October 10, FOX Carolina reached out to administrator Scott Moulder to confirm if chief John Covington was indeed on leave from Seneca PD. Moulder confirmed to us on Sunday that Covington was on administrative leave, citing personal reasons.
During the leave timeframe, Bowling says Capt. Casey Bowling has been assigned as the interim chief to lead the department.
