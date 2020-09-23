Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - City and state leaders are speaking out after Asheville City Council voted 5-2 to cut the police department budget by $770,000. Council says the money will move to other agencies but not everyone agrees with the decision.
The new police budget is just over $29 million. Council says the extra $770,000 will go toward nuisance response, data management and transparency, community engagement, and homeless outreach. The city manager says the reallocation of funds is the first step in reimagining public safety in the City of Asheville.
Police Chief David Zack said in a statement, “The last few months have been incredibly stressful for our community, our elected officials, and our police officers and unsworn staff.
The budget uncertainty left many of our officers wondering if they would have the means to support their families. Yet these brave men and women came to work every day to keep Asheville safe. I’m proud of them all.
There is still much work to be done. Uncomfortable conversations must continue; but, they should not divide us. The Asheville Police Department is committed to reimagining public safety in our City.”
Meanwhile, Senator Chuck Edwards opposes council’s decision. He announced his plans to introduce a bill to defund cities that defund police.
“We need law and order and that’s where our priorities should be,” said Senator Chuck Edwards, (R) Henderson County.
“They are demoralized and upset that the leadership of their own city is not standing behind them. I feel it’s necessary for the leadership of the state to step in.”
Senator Edwards says he plans to introduce his bill when the legislature reconvenes mid-January. The new budget applies to fiscal year 2020-2021.
