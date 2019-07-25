Blacksburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene of a structural collapse off U.S. 29.
The fire department says the collapse occurred at a building along Cherokee Street and is most likely due to neglect. Pictures show the upper portion of the building's exterior crashed down to the sidewalk below.
According to firefighters we spoke to, the building was previously a dance studio but has since been closed.
Firefighters say the sidewalk in this area will remain closed until repairs to the building's facade can be repaired.
Firefighters tell FOX Carolina it's unclear if the city will repair the building or not.
