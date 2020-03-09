GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville City Council has approved a $38 million dollar budget to construct Unity Park, a 60-acre park on Greenville's west side, according to a press release from the city.
Unity Park is expected to be open by November 2021. Construction is already underway.
Construction plans are as follows:
- Preservation and renovation of Mayberry Field, the historic park built by the City in the 1920s for African-American children during a time of segregation.
- Michelin Green, an expansive 9-acre green space that serves as Unity Park's front door.
- Three playgrounds, including the 3,600-square-foot Greenville Water Splash ground.
- Visitors Center featuring a welcome center and assembly space.
- Auro Bridge, a custom-designed pedestrian bridge spanning the Reedy River in the center of the park.
- Meadowbrook Green, named for the historic Meadowbrook Park built on this site in 1938.
- An extension of the Swamp Rabbit Trail and a network of walking paths.
More information on the project can be found here.
Drone footage of the construction plans can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.