CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) An emergency ordinance has been added to the Clemson City Council's Wednesday night agenda concerning the safety of the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposed ordinance would require every single person within Clemson city limits to wear a face covering or mask in public spaces and other settings where there is risk of exposure.
This addition to the council's agenda comes just days after city and Clemson University officials announced increased detection of COVID-19 after testing the wastewater coming into the Cochran Road Wastewater Treatment Plant.
According to a draft of the ordinance, individuals will be required to wear the face coverings any time they are in contact with other people who are not that person's family or household members.
For instance, face coverings should be worn by all customers and employees in restaurants, bars, grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and other buildings and venues open and accessible to the public.
Any person found to have violated the ordinance will be charged with a misdemeanor.
Should the ordinance pass during Wednesday's special council meeting, it will take effect Thursday, June 25.
The Clemson City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
Read the full proposed emergency ordinance below:
