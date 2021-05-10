GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- On Monday, the Greenville City Council voted on a resolution to allow the City Manager and City Attorney to join other cities in a lawsuit against several short-term rental companies, including Airbnb and VRBO.
Officials say that the resolution passed, and now the City of Greenville will decide whether to join the lawsuit against short-term rental companies.
According to officials, the lawsuit seeks to have these short-term rental companies pay local accommodations and business license taxes for the cities that they operate.
According to the resolution, in Greenville, the lawsuit would force short-term rental companies to pay "local accommodations fees and taxes to the City. The resolution also says that short-term rental companies would be required to obtain a business license from the City and to annually pay business license taxes if the lawsuit is successful.
The next step in the process is for the City of Greenville to decide if they want to officially enter into this lawsuit. We will continue to update this story as these decisions are made.
