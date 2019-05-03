GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville will be experiencing some upcoming road closures and Greenlink deviations, the city reported to media.
Road Closures
1. Main Street, between North Street and Beattie Place, will be closed from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 3 for Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays.
2. The streets below will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 (and every Saturday going forward) for the TD Saturday Market:
- Main Street, between Court Street and Washington Street
- McBee Avenue, between Laurens Street and Brown Street
3. Conestee Avenue, from Elsie Avenue to the dead end, will be closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 for a neighborhood block party.
4. West Earle Street, between Wilton Avenue and Robinson Street, will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 for a neighborhood block party.
5. Sevier Street, between Brookwood Drive and Aberdeen Drive, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10. The purpose of the closure is to allow crews to repair/upgrade the sewer line in front of 106 Sevier Street. Residents located within the closure will be able to access their homes from the Aberdeen Drive end.
Greenlink Deviations
1. Due to recurring road closures associated with Downtown Alive and Main Street Fridays, the downtown trolley stop at 225 North Main will not be serviced between 6 and 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.
2. Due to road closures associated with the TD Saturday Market, the following fixed route bus stops will not be serviced between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays:
- E McBee Ave & Falls St – Routes 1 & 14
- E McBee Ave & Church St – Routes 1, 4, & 14
- McBee Station – Routes 1 & 14
Additionally, the trolley stops below will not be serviced until after 2 p.m. on Saturdays:
- Unit Block S Main St – Heart of Main, Top of Main, & Arts West
- 100 Block S Main St - Heart of Main, Top of Main, & Arts West
- 206 S Main St (City Hall) - Heart of Main, Top of Main, & Arts West
- Greenlink Terminal Rear – Arts West
