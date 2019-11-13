GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville city workers say residents near McPherson Park should avoid the nearby creek after a wastewater overflow on Wednesday.
A statement from the city says the manhole overflow on 410 Main Street, near the Springwood Cemetery, happened because of a blocked wastewater main. Crews were able to stop the overflow and cleanup is underway.
Residents are told to avoid the creek as a precautionary measure, and the city has notified DHEC about the spill. Samples have already been collected for testing by third-party company Rogers & Callcott Environmental.
Signs will be removed pending test results.
