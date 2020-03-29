GENERIC - Fire truck engine firefighter gas leak emergency

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville says no animals or Greenville Zoo employees were hurt after a small fire Sunday evening.

Spokesperson Beth Brotherton says the electrical fire happened around 9 p.m. and damaged a storage shed. Greenville FD quickly responded, and Brotherton praised the attentiveness of the security guard who called 911.

The quick action prevented further damage, Brotherton said.

