GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville says no animals or Greenville Zoo employees were hurt after a small fire Sunday evening.
Spokesperson Beth Brotherton says the electrical fire happened around 9 p.m. and damaged a storage shed. Greenville FD quickly responded, and Brotherton praised the attentiveness of the security guard who called 911.
The quick action prevented further damage, Brotherton said.
