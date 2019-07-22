ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) On Monday, the city of Abbeville asked for volunteers to aid in the search for a missing 87-year-old man.
Monday's search began when crews from the Abbeville Police Department, Abbeville County EMS, Abbeville County Fire, Laurens County Fire, the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office, and Abbeville City and Fire and Rescue set up a base in the parking lot of Southside Baptist Church on Highway 72.
The city later posted on Facebook that they need volunteers to help track down Mr. Eddie C. "Bay Hay" Dunlap.
It was on Sunday when the City of Abbeville initially took to social media to ask for help finding Dunlap. who they say suffers from dementia.
Dunlap was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday night on Secession Avenue.
Police say Mr. Dunlap is most likely wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Though he normally wears eyeglasses, police say he does not have them with him.
We're told by Abbeville police that crews searched for Mr. Dunlap until 5:40 a.m. Monday morning with a dog team that arrived Sunday night. Police told our crew around 8:30 a.m. that a fresh dog is now on the ground and the search has officially resumed, although officers say that crews were up all night searching.
Anyone with information on Mr. Dunlap's whereabouts is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department at (864) 366-5832.
