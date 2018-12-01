ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The City of Abbeville posted a public notice to their Facebook page they residents should expect the Air Cannon to be fired for the next week in an effort to deter federally protected birds from roosting.
The notice says the city will be firing an air cannon, positioned near the Briarcliff Street area, to create a loud noise. The hope is that the sonic blasts will combat the city's vulture population.
Vultures are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. The air cannon poses no threat to the birds - merely used for the purpose of discouraging them from roosting and causing damage to city property.
The cannon will be fired three to four times between 8 and 10:30 a.m. beginning November 29 and run through December 7. This does not include weekends.
The city says shots may be fired again in the evening between dusk and sunset.
