ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Anderson has a new City Manager!
Monday, Mayor Terence Roberts announced that David McCuen IV will be taking over after Linda McConnell- who currently fills the position- retires.
McCuen has been serving as Assistant City Manager since 2015, and has accomplished a great deal in his four years with the city.
Not only did he play an instrumental role in economic development projects, but he also had a part in public safety initiatives for both the police and fire departments.
The new manager also contributed to a financial capital planning model that will position the city for long-term growth and continued fiscal health.
“We are fortunate to have David ready to step into this critical role in the leadership of our City,” Mayor Roberts said. “He not only brings executive level experience, but he has also gained deep knowledge of our operation and our community which will position him well to guide the City forward.”
Prior to coming to Anderson, McCuen served as City Manager for the City of Abbeville. There, he helped develop the city's first multi-year strategic plan, established downtown revitalization projects, and infrastructure upgrades.
McCuen is a lifelong resident of the Upstate. He and his wife live in Anderson with their two children.
He will begin his duties as City Manager on February 16.
