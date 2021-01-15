ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Bright, vibrant murals now mark the main entrance of Anderson Mall, honoring the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The murals are part of the city's MLK Day celebration this year. Before the dedication ceremony at 11 a.m., Mayor Terence Roberts will host his annual MLK Day Breakfast. This year's festivities will be virtual and streaming here at 9 a.m.
Actor and Anderson native Brandon Michael Hall, who stars shows like "God Friended Me" and "The Mayor," will be the keynote speaker.
The public is also invited to a viewing party at Anderson Mall at 9 a.m. to watch the speeches.
Afterward, the mural dedication will take place in the mall's parking lot.
The paintings are part of the mall's The Canvas Project. Mall general manager Chunsta Miller said they are working with local artist to add color to the mall's main entrance.
Ulmer painted the the two clasped hands now featured to the right of the main entrance. He's also working with other artists and students at Westside High School to paint 25 more parking spots, turning the entire row into a community quilt.
