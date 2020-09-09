ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Anderson is launching a public arts endowment to honor the life of Chadwick Boseman.

The money will be used to fund some type of art fixture to celebrate the legacy of this hometown hero.

While they have not been determined what it will be, the city says they know they want it to be massive.

The city of anderson says with your financial support of any amount- you can be apart of something that can last for generations to come to remember him.

Terence Roberts, the mayor of Anderson, says, "in establishing the public arts endowment, I think it is a big step in making sure that we honor him in the right way. He’s our hometown guy." Chadwick Boseman grew up in Anderson. The mayor says, "he grew up in a church here. His parents are here; his brothers are here obviously. The Boseman family is a big family."

Driving through anderson, you can see art installations on many corners in downtown and the city says that with your help, there will be something to honor hometown hero chadwick boseman.

Roberts spoke highly of, "the work ethic that they have instilled in him."

The iconic actor's success is credited to his hardwork and the city says through a public arts endowment they will be able to show future generations the possibilities.

"You are able to tell young kids that you are able to work hard and put in the time. Whatever it is acting, sports, medicine anything. There will be setbacks. When you listen to Chad talk a lot about setbacks and overcoming setbacks and being able to do whatever you want to, whatever is in your heart," says Mayor Roberts.

In the meantime, they will be displaying local artist's tributes to Chadwick Boseman around town.

They are hoping to use the endowment to shine a bright light on the arts and the community will play a big role in bringing it to life.

Mayor Roberts says, "We expect a lot of people in our community who will want to contribute and obviously those who have a lot should give more. This is a way for everybody to be able to contribute regardless of how much you contribute."

As soon as they release a way to contribute to the endowment, we will pass that along to you.