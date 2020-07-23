ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson has enacted a mask ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn by both customers and employees while inside any retail establishment, restaurant, or while on public transportation.
The rule applies to all stores "engaged in the retail sale of goods or services to the public including without limitation sporting goods stores; furniture and home-furnishings stores; clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores; jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores; department stores; hardware and home-improvement stores; book, craft, and music stores; florists and flower stores; and all other stores that sell supplies for household consumption or use," and at liquor stores, salons, and barber shops.
The masks do not need to be worn while people are eating at restaurants or while dining outside where social distancing is possible.
People who have a medical condition preventing mask use, people whose religion prevents the use of face coverings, and children under ten are among the exemptions to the rule.
Click here to read the full ordinance.
The ordinance goes into effect on Friday.
The city council passed the ordinance unanimously with an 8-0 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.