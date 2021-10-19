ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Anderson and Electric City Utilities issued a boil water advisory on Tuesday night for all customers on the water system.
Officials advise customers to boil water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice.
Officials said crews were performing routine maintenance on the water tank along Orr Street and washing the tank out with chlorinated water when the issue occurred. According to officials, they had the tank separated from the rest of the system until they got acceptable results from samples. However, 150,000 gallons of water were accidentally released into the system before the results came back.
Officials said they believe the samples will allow them to put the tank back online tomorrow, October 20. Until they get the results of the tests, they are asking customers to boil their water before they consume it. According to officials, this advisory is a precaution, and they will lift it whenever they get acceptable results.
Residents can find updates on the advisory at the City's website or by calling the Electric City Utilities Water Operations Department at (864) 231-5230.
