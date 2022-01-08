ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The City of Anderson announced it lifted the boil advisory for parts of city.
The City and Electric City Utilities issued a limited precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break in the area of N. Main Street near Wendy's yesterday.
- Tanglewood Dr.
- Eskew Circle
- Forest Hill Dr.
- Barnard E Bee St.
- Beauregard Ave
- Bedford Forest Ave
- Jeb Stewart Ave
- Joe Wheeler Dr
- Belvedere Shopping Center
- Anderson Mall
- E. North Ave from Jeb Stewart to Main St.
- Main St from E. North Ave to Forrest Hill Dr.
