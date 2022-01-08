GENERIC - boil water advisory cooking

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The City of Anderson announced it lifted the boil advisory for parts of city.

The City and Electric City Utilities issued a limited precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break in the area of N. Main Street near Wendy's yesterday.

The streets that were affected are listed below:
  • Tanglewood Dr.
  • Eskew Circle
  • Forest Hill Dr.
  • Barnard E Bee St.
  • Beauregard Ave
  • Bedford Forest Ave
  • Jeb Stewart Ave
  • Joe Wheeler Dr
  • Belvedere Shopping Center
  • Anderson Mall
  • E. North Ave from Jeb Stewart to Main St.
  • Main St from E. North Ave to Forrest Hill Dr.
 
 

