ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Anderson announced Monday that a memorial service will be held on Thursday for Anderson native turned Hollywood star, Chadwick Boseman.
The city said the event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Complex.
Mayor Terrence Roberts said the city is making plans to safely accommodate a large crowd in a socially distant manner. Roberts said the event may feature speakers and music and will be followed by a screening of the movie, "Black Panther," in which Boseman played the title character.
"He touched us all with his talent," Roberts said of Boseman.
A family member told us that flowers for the service can be sent to Marcus D Brown Funeral Home, located at 1212 South Main Street in Anderson.
Boseman, an actor known for portraying baseball’s Jackie Robinson, singer James Brown, and superhero Black Panther in major Hollywood films, passed away on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was only 43.
MORE NEWS - Petition to replace confederate statue in downtown Anderson with local native, Chadwick Boseman
