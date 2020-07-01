Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the City of Anderson said they'd discuss a proposal requiring citizens to wear face coverings in certain areas while in public.
The proposal for the emergency ordinance was added to the council's agenda for their meeting scheduled July 1.
If passed, the city will join other upstate cities including Greenville, Clemson, and Spartanburg in requiring face masks in certain areas.
DHEC says more and more of South Carolina’s positive COVID-19 cases are individuals who participated in group gatherings without keeping a safe distance from others or wearing masks.
Going into the July 4 weekend, DHEC recommends residents make safe, responsible plans for celebrating that include precautions for protecting against the spread of COVID-19.
More news: Pilot killed in crash during routine training mission at Shaw Air Force Base in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.