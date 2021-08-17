ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The city of Asheville released an updated list of roads that are closed as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
The roads include:
- All Souls Creek in Biltmore Village
- Fairview Rd. at Sweeten Creek Rd.
- Swan St. in Biltmore Village
- Swannanoa River Rd. at the Tobacco Barn
- Caledonia Rd. at the Tobacco Barn
- Druid Dr.
- Azalea Rd.
- Iris St. at London Rd.
- Riverside Dr. at the railroad trestle
- Sweeten Creek
- Florida Ave.
- Inglewood at Elk Mountain Scenic Hwy.
The city says that the roads are closed due to flooding.
