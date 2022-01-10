Code purple

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Homeless Coalition said code purple has been extended through Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Officials mentioned that the code purple will likely be extended again.

Code Purple network sites

Agency Contact Population Code Purple services
Homeward Bound Men and women (Day center only) A HOPE Day Center: Monday,Tuesday,Thursday & Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday 8 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
Salvation Army Evelyn Ball Evelyne.Ball@uss.salvationarmy.org (828)-253-4723 Women and children Entry 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Law enforcement and paramedic escorts after hours
ABCCM Steadfast House John Whitt john.whitt@abccm.org (828)-259-5333 Men Entry 4 p.m. - throughout the night. Law enforcement and paramedic escorts also after hours

The following are code purple network partners:

  • United Way’s 2-1-1 information and referral line (dial 2-1-1 or 828-252-HELP (4357)
  • American Red Cross (crisis services)
  • BEACON members (crisis services)
  • Helpmate (overnight domestic violence shelter, call 24-hour crisis line: 828-254-0516)

Bus fare is not required through the month of January, according to officials.

For more information call 2-1-1 (828-252-HELP if out of 828 area code) or the Asheville Police Department's non-emergency line, 828-252-1110, for police assistance.

