ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Homeless Coalition said code purple has been extended through Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Officials mentioned that the code purple will likely be extended again.
Code Purple network sites
|Agency
|Contact
|Population
|Code Purple services
|Homeward Bound
|Men and women (Day center only)
|A HOPE Day Center: Monday,Tuesday,Thursday & Fri. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday 8 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
|Salvation Army
|Evelyn Ball Evelyne.Ball@uss.salvationarmy.org (828)-253-4723
|Women and children
|Entry 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Law enforcement and paramedic escorts after hours
|ABCCM Steadfast House
|John Whitt john.whitt@abccm.org (828)-259-5333
|Men
|Entry 4 p.m. - throughout the night. Law enforcement and paramedic escorts also after hours
The following are code purple network partners:
- United Way’s 2-1-1 information and referral line (dial 2-1-1 or 828-252-HELP (4357)
- American Red Cross (crisis services)
- BEACON members (crisis services)
- Helpmate (overnight domestic violence shelter, call 24-hour crisis line: 828-254-0516)
Bus fare is not required through the month of January, according to officials.
For more information call 2-1-1 (828-252-HELP if out of 828 area code) or the Asheville Police Department's non-emergency line, 828-252-1110, for police assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.