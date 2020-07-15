ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say a woman has died following injuries she suffered on Monday afternoon when she was struck by an Asheville Fire Department vehicle.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Patton Avenue.
Police say the victim, identified as Rachel Dawn Ruit, was transported to Mission Hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday afternoon, Ruit succumbed to her injuries.
The City of Asheville on Wednesday expressed their sincere condolences to Ruit's family.
“This is a tragedy for all involved”, says City Manager Debra Campbell. “Chief Burnette and I reached out to Ms. Ruit’s family to share our deepest sympathies. We also extend our condolences for all those who knew her.”
Chief Scott Burnette also provided a statement.
“The fire department, especially our firefighter who was involved in this incident, is deeply saddened by this event," Burnette said. "We are fully cooperating with the police department’s investigation and hope Ms. Ruit’s family and friends can find some solace knowing we care during this difficult time."
The incident is under further investigation by the Asheville Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.
