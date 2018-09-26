ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Asheville honored a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in July. On Tuesday, Asheville City Council presented a proclamation against gun violence in honor of Derrick Lee Jr.
Officers responded to a call at Lee Walker Heights on Wilbar Ave. in the early morning hours. There, they found Derrick Lee Jr. and another male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken Mission Hospital, where Derrick later died. The 18-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Months later, Derrick's homicide remains unsolved.
"Derrick was a very, very great child. He was special," Derrick's mom, Nichea Mitchell said.
On Tuesday, the 12-year-old's family marched for justice and chanted 'Justice for Derrick' as they made their way to City Hall.
For Derrick's family, September 25 is bittersweet. It's a day they've been waiting for but also a reminder of the unsolved case and their unanswered questions.
“It’s honoring him that he’ll live on but my baby’s still gone," Mitchell said.
Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization asked the city to dedicate a day in Derrick's honor at a council meeting in August, and a month later, City Council honored the wish.
“I hope it puts out a good message to people to put down the guns," Mitchell said, "You’re killing small kids that deserve to be here.”
Derrick's grandparents said they hope this proclamation will help bring this case back to light.
“We are very excited about this day because city officials are making a move against gun violence, and not only that, they’re doing something in honor of my grandson so that his living and dying would not be in vain," said Derrick's grandfather, Eddie Tolbert.
Anyone with information about Derrick's death should call Asheville Police. Crimestoppers is offering a $5000 reward.
