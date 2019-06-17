ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolin) – The City of Asheville issued a Boil Water Advisory for residential and business customers on Acton Circle early Monday morning.
The advisory came after emergency waterline repair between Acton Circle and Monte Vista Road.
Officials said the McDonald's, Zaxby's and The Asheville Inn on Acton Circle were impacted.
Until customers receive notice that the advisory has been lifted, officials said they should vigorously boil tap water for 1 minute before consuming it.
The city is performing laboratory testing and the advisory will be lifted when tests confirm the water does not contain any contaminants.
If water appears discolored, customers should also run cold water for 5-10 minutes or until water is clear.
