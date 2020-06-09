ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville City Manager Campbell says that the community has been calling for budget cuts to the police department.
Over the past few days, city officials and leadership have received thousands of emails, phone calls and voicemails from the community, the city says.
In an effort to respond, the City of Asheville has announced the moving the public hearing and adoption date.
The public hearing will know be held on August 25, 2020. The adoption of the budge will be on September 8, 2020.
Campbell also recommended that the City Council adopt an interim budget on June 23.
The interim budget will allow sixty days to be made available for council members and the community to have important conversations, while they operate on the previous fiscal year budget.
City Manager Debra Campbell wants to engage our community leaders to address issues related to equity and social disparity in the budget.
Additionally, an interim budget allows for the city to gather more information regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy.
