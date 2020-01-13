ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The City of Asheville Police Department officially has a new leader.
The City announced that City Manager Debra Campbell appointed David Zack to take on the role. Zack comes to Asheville from Cheektowaga, New York where he served as Police Chief for nine years.
He brings 30 years of experience to the City's Police Department.
“Chief Zack’s background in building relationships with the community and years of experience as a chief will enable him to seamlessly transition into the role of Asheville’s Police Chief,” said Campbell.
During his time in New York, Zack introduced the first Fair and Impartial Police Training Program in the state, as well as the first Procedural Justice Training Program in Western New York.
“I am excited to be moving to such a welcoming and compassionate city,” Zack said. “I promise to work hard to ensure the police department serves and protects this community in a manner that reflects its values.”
He will take on his new role starting February 4.
