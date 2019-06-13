ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Asheville has a new police chief.
City Manager Debra Campbell announced Thursday that Chris Bailey is taking the role of police chief.
Bailey is moving from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, where he most recently served as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Investigations Division.
“Of all the very high caliber candidates who applied, it was clear that Chris Bailey understands the need for community connection and engagement,” said Campbell in a news release. “Chris has demonstrated his ability to connect with the community and his fellow officers. We fully anticipate an engaged and inclusive community-focused and connected police department under his leadership.”
“I am excited and honored to join the Asheville Police Department team,” added Bailey, in the news release. “My wife and I instantly fell in love with Asheville and its people when we visited a few weeks ago. I know I still have a lot to learn and I am eager to get started.”
