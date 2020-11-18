Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville says they're getting closer to noise ordinance revisions, but before council votes, they want input from residents.
City officials say a noise ordinance revision has been over a year in the making. The last time the noise ordinance was updated was in the year 2000 and officials say they recognize the need to revisit the ordinance with the growth the city has seen since that time.
The city says engagement with the community showed the following were the top noise issues of concern to residents:
- Construction;
- Refuse collection;
- Commercial and Industrial Equipment;
- Music over-amplification from venues, outdoor events and buskers;
- Fireworks;
- Vehicle exhaust and engine revving;
- Residential Neighbor and lawn equipment; and
- Dogs and animals
Some of the ways the city is proposing to change current ordinances is as follows:
- Establishes objective decibel standards and clarifies sound measurement criteria for commercial and industrial noise sources.
- Restricts construction in all districts to 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday - Saturday; requires an after-hours permit for construction outside of these times.
- Establishes new permitting requirements for music venues.
- Establishes new permitting requirements for sound events that will exceed the noise ordinance, including commercial fireworks displays.
- Replaces Noise Ordinance Appeals Board process with objective decibel limits and Music Venue and Sound Exceedance permitting for commercial and industrial sound sources.
- Increases escalating civil penalties for noise violations from $50/$100/$200/$300 to $100/$200/$300/$500.
The proposed changes are expected to be voted on in February 2021. Prior to that, residents are invited to review the revisions and fill out a survey about the proposed changes. The survey will remain open until December 4, 2020.
