ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) --Following flash flooding that took place on July 11th, the parking lot of a commercial strip mall near Fresh Market started to erode into a sinkhole, the city reported.
The property owner secured the parking lot to prevent the public from accessing the area.
Engineering officials decided on a bypass pipe, as a temporary fix, while a permanent fix is being prepped.
The bypass pipeline was proposed as a temporary fix but had unintended results, officials say.
This temporary repair was a measure taken to save the building but unfortunately washed material into nearby wetlands/bird sanctuary.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Notice of Violation to the property owner regarding the material that washed downstream.
Officials acted quickly to get a new permanent plan in the works.
The engineer’s proposed plan for a permanent repair is to replace the pipe from the catch basin in front of Ski Country Sport to a new junction box at the property line of 1010 Merrimon Ave. and Early Girl Eatery.
