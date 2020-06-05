Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville Parks and Recreation Department says in the best interest of public health, Asheville pools and Spasheville will remain closed for the summer season.
The city says the decision was based on information provided by public health officials and includes all three pools located at Recreation Park, Malvern Hills Park and Walton Street Park and Splasheville in Pack Square Park.
City officials say operating the parks in a safe manner would not be feasible logistically.
The city says they understand this news will be disappointing to many, but, "the health and safety of our community is our most important priority."
