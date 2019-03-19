ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - It's official. The city of Asheville is searching for a new police chief.
The city has posted the job listing on their Job Opportunities page.
Interested applicants have until April 15 to apply.
A panel will review the applications and then forward them to the city manager.
The city anticipates announcing that a new chief has been hired in late spring.
Former chief Tammy Hooper resigned in January.
PREVIOUSLY - Asheville Police Chief, Tammy Hooper, stepping down at the start of the new year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.