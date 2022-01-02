ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The City of Asheville is preparing for a winter weather warning.
The city is set to begin salting and plowing streets once the snow starts to build.
There are also some locations that are closing and delayed openings as well listed below:
- ART bus service will be delayed until 10 a.m. Monday.
- Burton Street Community Center, Grant Southside Center and Harvest House will be closed Monday.
- Snow day care for City Schools will open at 9 a.m. Monday at the Tempie Avery Montford Center.
- Stephens-Lee and Linwood Crump Shiloh centers will open at noon on Monday, weather permitting.
Crews will stay on the job around the clock as needed, to remove any accumulating snow They will first remove it from priority one streets, then moving into secondary and neighborhood streets as the priority routes are cleared.
Priority one roads are major routes needed for emergency response as well as streets where ART bus routes run.
Street crews will also remove snow on sidewalks in front of City-owned property.
The Asheville Homeless Coalition listed some shelters and information for a shuttle on their Facebook page which are listed below:
- ABCCM Costello House for men located at 141 Hillside St. in Asheville North Carolina.
- A shuttle will be available between 4:30 - 5:30 at 24 Cumberland Ave., The Salvation Army and Western Carolina Rescue Mission.
- The Salvation Army is taking in women and children only between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. A law enforcement or paramedic escort is allowed after hours.
