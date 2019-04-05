ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville said Friday most of the main water lines are clear, but customer service was still receiving calls about discolored water.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the city had received 20 calls. The number of calls exceeded 1,500 on Tuesday.
Officials said people who are still experiencing discolored water should flush their internal plumbing systems twice by taking these steps:
- Run cold water in your bathtub until it is clear
- Let the water drain from the bathtub
- Run hot water in the bathtub and let the water run until it is cold and clear. This should remove any remaining sediment from your water heater.
If water is still discolored after both flushing cycles, please contact customer service at 828-251-1122.
The city said it will make adjustments to usage fees in the next billing cycle to accommodate for the increased water usage required to flush internal plumbing, however. it may take up to two months to see the adjustment reflected on their water bills.
