ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - With temperatures to hit below freezing on Monday and Tuesday, the city of Asheville shared a Code Purple resources for people who need shelter in the area.
According to the city of Asheville, on Dec. 1, shelter was made available at First Congregational UCC, 20 Oak St., for about 30 men and up to 20 women and children.
City officials also mentioned other shelter options:
- Salvation Army (eligibility limited to chronically homeless with underlying CDC-identified health concerns, call 828-253-4723)
- Western Carolina Rescue Mission (Call early for intake, 828-252-0471, must have ID and negative COVID test in the last 24 hours).
- VRQ and Steadfast House veterans contact: 828-398-6609.
- Waiting list for civilian women and children: 828-398-6920.
- A Daytime Warming Center is available at Central United Methodist Church, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – noon, unless the wind chill is below 50 degrees, then the closing time will be 3 p.m. Masks are required and capacity will be limited to approximately 50 people at a time.
- AHOPE Day Center, 19 N. Ann St., will continue to operate out of the basement level for showers, storage, and mail.
