ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Asheville says drivers will find some roads have re-opened around the area, but others are closed following flooding Friday.
The city says that Asheville Public Works crews worked overnight to re-open streets in the Biltmore Village area after flooding hit the streets and parks adjacent to the Swannanoa and French Broad rivers. Crews must clear debris before opening those roads.
However, with these openings came new closings, including Inglewood Road at Elk Mountain Scenic Highway; that road was closed because of a pipe washout, while others were shut off by landslides.
As of writing, here are the current road closures:
- Inglewood Road at Elk Mountain Scenic Highway
- Lyman Street
- Riverside Drive at the train trestle bridge
- Blue Briar Road
- 102 Old Toll Road on Town Mountain
It should be noted that a section of Vance Gap remains closed - a gravel section not maintained by the city.
City workers say they saw several people driving around flood barricades, and have urged drivers not to disregard the barricades.
All Biltmore Village streets re-opened Saturday. They are as follows:
- Amboy Road
- Azalea Road
- Caribou Road
- Druid Drive
- Lyman was opened last night to Craven Street
- Kimberly Road - two sections had been closed Saturday, due to downed powerlines
- Swannanoa River Road - both sections previously closed were re-opened Saturday
Additionally, water customers on Bee Tree Lake Road are without water with no estimated time of repair. This is because of a creek bank washout on Bee Tree Creek that ruptured a pipe.
Finally, several parks and recreational areas still remain closed:
- Carrier Park
- French Broad River Park
- Amboy Riverfront Park
- Azalea Park, including the John B. Lewis Soccer Complex
Officials say the soccer complex was being repaired for damage inflicted by flooding throughout the last half of 2018, and right now don't know how extensive the damage is from Friday's floods. Crews won't be able to assess the damage until the area is free from standing water.
City officials also note ART routes are back to normal.
