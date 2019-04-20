ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Asheville says drivers will find some roads have re-opened around the area, but others are closed following flooding Friday.
The city says that Asheville Public Works crews worked overnight to re-open streets in the Biltmore Village area after flooding hit the streets and parks adjacent to the Swannanoa and French Broad rivers. Crews must clear debris before opening those roads.
However, with these openings came new closings, including Inglewood Road at Elk Mountain Scenic Highway; that road was closed because of a pipe washout, while others were shut off by landslides.
As of writing, here are the current road closures:
- Amboy Road
- Inglewood Road at Elk Mountain Scenic Highway
- Lyman Street
- Two sections of Kimberly Avenue due to downed power lines, next to Jones Elementary School and at Country Club Road.
- Riverside Drive at the train trestle bridge
- Blue Briar Road
- 102 Old Toll Road on Town Mountain
- Vance Gap
City workers say they saw several people driving around flood barricades, and have urged drivers not to disregard the barricades.
Here are the roads that are now open:
- Azalea Road
- Biltmore Village streets
- Caribou Road
- Druid Drive
- Swannanoa River Road, all portions previously closed have now been re-opened
Additionally, water customers on Bee Tree Lake Road are without water with no estimated time of repair. This is because of a creek bank washout on Bee Tree Creek that ruptured a pipe.
Finally, several parks and recreational areas still remain closed:
- Carrier Park
- French Broad River Park
- Amboy Riverfront Park
- Azalea Park, including the John B. Lewis Soccer Complex
Officials say the soccer complex was being repaired for damage inflicted by flooding throughout the last half of 2018, and right now don't know how extensive the damage is from Friday's floods. Crews won't be able to assess the damage until the area is free from standing water.
City officials also note ART routes are back to normal.
