ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the City of Asheville announced the reopening of its public-facing offices and new updates to the facilities.
The city said after significant planning, consulting with public health officials, and implementing COVID-19 transmission mitigation efforts, Asheville representatives came to the decision to reopen offices on Oct. 12.
City officials said the city will continue to offer alternative means of accessing services, and the public is encouraged to continue to use online services and in a manner that allows for social distancing. However, if residents need or want to access City offices, they will soon be able to do so in a modified capacity.
The following City offices will open with limited capacity on Oct 12:
- City Hall, 70 Court Plaza (Max Capacity: 50)
- Municipal Building, 100 Court Plaza and all fire stations
- Asheville Public Works and Development Services Department, 161 S. Charlotte St. (Max Capacity: 3)
City officials said the Parks & Recreation Community Centers are currently being utilized as Learning Centers in partnership with local school systems and will remain closed for use by community groups and the general public.
Facility upgrades
- Installation of plexiglass barriers for public-based work
- Increased sanitation and cleaning of facilities
- Public accessibility of hand sanitizer and disposable face coverings
- Social distancing markers and signage
- Comprehensive internal procedures for employees to foster a safe workplace
- Limited building occupancy levels to allow for adequate physical distancing
City officials said in a news release, "The safety of the public and our employees is a top priority as we transition to this next phase of operating."
