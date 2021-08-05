ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The City of Asheville is under contract to purchase the Ramada Inn and turn it into a homeless shelter.
According to a press release on the City's website, Asheville City Council is expected to review and consider approval of this property purchase and funding for operations at the Council meeting on Tuesday Aug. 24.
The Ramada Inn located at 148 River Ford Parkway will be established as an emergency shelter to alleviate homelessness in Asheville, according to the release.
If the project is approved by City Council, the City will purchase the Ramada Inn property and budget funds for operations.
